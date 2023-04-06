Truck slams into house in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. -- A family remains out of their home on the Jersey Shore after a truck crashed into their porch and went through a wall.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 35 North and McLean Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach.

Video shows the truck veering off the road and slamming into the house. There was no word from investigators as to why the driver lost control.

Thursday, the homeowner told CBS2 no one was inside at the time of the crash.

"Honestly, just a little bit further down the road here, not even, and heard the noise, turned around and came running back," said Christopher Cochran.

So far, no arrest has been made.