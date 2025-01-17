Truck crashes into Target store in North Bergen, New Jersey

5 hurt when truck crashes into Target in New Jersey | Full press conference

5 hurt when truck crashes into Target in New Jersey | Full press conference

5 hurt when truck crashes into Target in New Jersey | Full press conference

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. -- Five people were injured when a dump truck and tractor trailer crashed into a Target store in North Bergen, New Jersey, authorities said.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at the Target at North Bergen Commons on Tonnelle Avenue. The drivers and a woman inside the store were among those hospitalized, a North Hudson fire official said.

Officials said the dump truck was carrying a load of dirt and rocks down 71st Street before it crashed into the 18-wheeler and the wall of the Target. It was not immediately clear if the driver lost control or if the truck's brakes failed going down the hill.

Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene and police said to expect "significant traffic delays" with Tonnelle Avenue closed between 70th Street and 76th.

Crews were able to move the tractor trailer and were continuing work to remove the dump truck.

Structural engineers were en route to the scene to investigate if the building is safe to remain open.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.