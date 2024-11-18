3 hurt when NYC sidewalk shed collapses in Chelsea

Multiple injuries in NYC after sidewalk shed collapses, FDNY says

NEW YORK - Three people were hurt when a sidewalk shed collapsed in Manhattan.

It happened around 8:17 a.m. Monday at 29th Street near Eighth Avenue in Chelsea.

"Upon response, units found about a 40-foot section of the sidewalk shed had collapsed," FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Barvels said.

One person suffered critical injuries, according to the FDNY. The other two suffered serious injuries but were expected to survive. All three were rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

"Right now, it's believed a box truck parked at the location hit the sidewalk shed, causing the collapse," Barvels said.

The Department of Buildings said a truck collided with the shed, causing the collapse.

Traffic in the area was disrupted as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

"After going under control, units removed standing portions of the sidewalk shed that were in precarious positions so that we could leave the area safe for the follow-up investigation," Barvels said.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene and could see numerous first responders and collapsed debris from the shed.