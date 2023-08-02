Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck crashes into home, leaves gaping hole in Howell Township, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Truck crashes into New Jersey home
Truck crashes into New Jersey home 00:22

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A truck crashed into a home Wednesday morning in Howell Township, New Jersey. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene on Eagle Drive in the Windmill Club development.

A wall of the house was completely gone, leaving the inside exposed. 

Howell Officers are investigating a motor vehicle crash this morning where a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a...

Posted by Howell Township Police Department on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

There was also a hole in the fence where it appeared the truck crashed through.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 12:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.