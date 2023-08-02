Truck crashes into home, leaves gaping hole in Howell Township, New Jersey
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A truck crashed into a home Wednesday morning in Howell Township, New Jersey.
Chopper 2 was over the scene on Eagle Drive in the Windmill Club development.
A wall of the house was completely gone, leaving the inside exposed.
There was also a hole in the fence where it appeared the truck crashed through.
Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.
