Truck crashes into home, leaves gaping hole in Howell Township, New Jersey

Truck crashes into New Jersey home

Truck crashes into New Jersey home

Truck crashes into New Jersey home

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A truck crashed into a home Wednesday morning in Howell Township, New Jersey.

Chopper 2 was over the scene on Eagle Drive in the Windmill Club development.

A wall of the house was completely gone, leaving the inside exposed.

Howell Officers are investigating a motor vehicle crash this morning where a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a... Posted by Howell Township Police Department on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

There was also a hole in the fence where it appeared the truck crashed through.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.