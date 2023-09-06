Tropical storm Lee's path might bring it to New York City, Tri-State Area

NEW YORK - After a relatively slow start to the hurricane season, the tropics have suddenly come alive across the Atlantic Basin in recent weeks. Although most of the storms have remained over the open ocean, Hurricane Idalia's Category 3 landfall in Florida last week was a stark reminder that we are within the peak of the season. Late August through early October is usually when tropical cyclone activity is at its highest, with September 10th being the peak date. At one point late last week, there were five named storms swirling through the Atlantic. And, just like that, we now have a new named storm that may pose a formidable threat.

Tropical Storm Lee formed on Tuesday afternoon and is currently centered in the middle of the tropical Atlantic Ocean. With wind speeds of 70 mph, it is already a healthy tropical system. Lee will be moving into an area of the ocean where water temperatures are very warm, and atmospheric conditions are conducive for rapid and explosive development over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center forecast shows Lee strengthening into a monster Category 4 storm by Saturday, having winds of 150 mph. The storm might even reach Category 5 status, with winds of 156 mph or greater, given how high the sea surface temperatures currently are. Readings in that region of the Atlantic have been hovering in the mid to upper 80s.

Lee forecast models

The forecast models have been back and forth with the track of the storm. On Sunday night they were suggesting a landfall in the Mid-Atlantic region. Then on Monday, going out to sea. As of Wednesday, the track is much closer to the East Coast. The ECMWF, or European model, has Lee staying out to sea, and not making a direct landfall, but coming very close to the U.S. mainland.

Meanwhile, the GFS, or American model, has Lee scraping Cape Cod, and then heading into the Canadian Maritimes. Either track is unnervingly close to home, and must be monitored carefully.

The presence of an upper-level trough will determine the ultimate track of Lee. If the trough sets up further east, Lee will be steered away into the Atlantic, as is usually the case. If the trough sets up further west, Lee may get drawn straight into the coastline, such as was the case with Superstorm Sandy. The latter scenario is not very typical but cannot be ruled out at this time. Late next week would be the timeframe of this potential event.

Local impacts of Lee

Regardless of whether Lee makes a direct hit to land or not, effects will still be felt at our area beaches. These effects would manifest themselves in the form of dangerous rip currents, high surf, and beach erosion. We've already seen this play out within the last week, as Hurricane Franklin plus Tropical Storms Idalia, Gert, Jose, and Katia simultaneously were churning well offshore.

Sea surface temperatures across the Atlantic Basin have been running much above average this year, and in multiple locations have broken all-time records. Despite the development of the climate pattern known as El Nino, which usually suppresses hurricane activity in the Atlantic Basin, the National Hurricane Center recently has updated their forecast for the number of named storms this year.

The original forecast had called for a total of 17 named storms, which was already above the seasonal average of 14. Now the updated forecast stands at 21. The record warm water temperatures are certainly part of what prompted the hurricane center to up their totals. All that excess of warm water will provide the fuel necessary for more storm development as we head further into September and October. Lee is the 13th named storm this year, putting us very close to the seasonal average thus far.

Behind Lee are two tropical waves that are likely to be named sometime within the next week. They would be Margot and Nigel. If they develop all together, we'll have tropical triplets. Hurricane season runs through November 30th, meaning we still have a long way to go before we can let our guard down.