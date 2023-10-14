Trick-or-Streets returns to Brooklyn on Saturday

NEW YORK -- Trick-or-Streets returns to New York City on Saturday.

Road closures will be in place in Brooklyn from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on West 12th Street from Surf Avenue to the Coney Island Boardwalk.

This year, families across the five boroughs can celebrate Halloween in pedestrian spaces at 15 "premier" car-free locations throughout late October and early November.

Mayor Eric Adams encouraged anyone wanting to host a Trick-or-Streets event this year to apply to join the program online.

Click here for more information and a list of locations