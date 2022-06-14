Tri-State Area residents embrace patriotism on Flag Day

NEW YORK -- American pride was on display in the city and beyond on Flag Day.

They don't get any bigger than the 60-foot by 90-foot flag unfurled Tuesday morning at the George Washington Bridge. It weighs 500 pounds and is displayed over the bridge just 11 times a year.

CBS2's Tony Aiello shows us how "Old Glory" was honored as a symbol of national unity.

Held in a hand or displayed in a colorful row, red, white and blue was everywhere at Yonkers City Hall.

"Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777," Marine veteran William Norman said.

Some 245 years later, Old Glory was hailed as an icon for an America that has achieved much.

"United we stand! Good bless America," Air Force veteran and rabbi Levi Welton said.

It also serves as a banner for a nation trying to do better delivering liberty and justice for all.

"Justice being the pillar of our democracy, the flag is more than a decorative cloth. It has and continues to guide and comfort countless number of Americans through the good and the bad times," said Minister Autumn Edwards of the Fresh Start Christian Center.

Flags were impossible to miss at United Hebrew of New Rochelle.

"I love the expression 'Land of the free,' because of the 'brave.' We are honoring our veterans today. We have about 20 people," Rita Mabli said.

Flag Day at one assisted living center was a salute to the military veterans who live and work here. Vietnam vet Alan Bernstein was proud to have it on his uniform in the U.S. Army.

"It reminds me of all the good things the country is for. That's what's important," Bernstein said.

Thirteen red and white stripes. White stars on a field of blue.

June 14 is a day to fly the flag with pride.