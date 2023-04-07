New York politicians react to Tennessee House of Representatives expelling 2 Democrats

NEW YORK -- Politicians in New York are reacting after the Tennessee House of Representatives voted to expel two lawmakers who protested in favor of stricter gun laws.

Democratic representatives Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson led protesters chanting "power to the people" in the chamber during a demonstration after six people were killed in a mass shooting at a school in Nashville in March.

A Republican supermajority accused them of breaking House rules on conduct and decorum, and voted to expel both Jones and Pearson, who are Black, but not Johnson, who is white.

President Joe Biden called the move "shocking, undemocratic, and unprecedented."

On Twitter, New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the vote, "A disgrace. A perversion of justice. A pathetic attempt to silence the voices of those brave enough to stand up against gun violence."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted, "The actions that took place in the Tennessee House today were not only a cynical attempt to silence calls for commonsense gun reform — they were a blatant affront to our country's core values. It's undemocratic and unacceptable."

Congressman Ritchie Torres, who represents the Bronx, said in a statement, "The targeted expulsion of two duly elected Black officials representing minority districts makes even more clear that racism is alive and well not just in Tennessee – but in America."

New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted, "Imagine how many lives we would save if we acted as quickly to address gun violence as we do to expel Black men who speak the truth boldly and unapologetically."

Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted, "Apparently Tennessee Republicans care more about stopping CERTAIN Democrats from speaking than they do about stopping America's kids from getting shot to death in schools."

Former President Barack Obama tweeted, "This nation was built on peaceful protest. No elected official should lose their job simply for raising their voice – especially when they're doing it on behalf of our children."

