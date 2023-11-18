Tri-State Area doctors prepare to fly to Israel to help those injured in war

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- Several doctors from the Tri-State Area are preparing to fly to Israel.

Doctors will serve alongside Israeli first responders to provide medical services to those injured in the war.

"You know, I think it's, to come extent, a goodwill mission to show the people there that there are people willing to come and serve and help the people of Israel right now in their time of need," said Dr. Jason Shapiro, an emergency physician with Hartford Healthcare.

The group Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation arranged the flights.

