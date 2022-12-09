Trevor Noah praises Black women for his success while signing off "The Daily Show" for last time

Trevor Noah bid an emotional farewell to "The Daily Show," which he has hosted since 2015, on Thursday. During the emotional sendoff, the comedian gave "a special shout-out to Black women."

"I've often been credited with having these grand ideas. People say, 'Oh Trevor, you're so smart.' I'm like, 'Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me and formed me?'" he said. "From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these Black women in my life, but in America as well."

He said people who want to learn about America should "talk to Black women because, unlike everybody else, Black women can't afford to f--- around and find out."

He named writers and professors Roxane Gay, Tressie McMillan Cottom as well as activists Zoé Samudzi and Tarana Burke, calling them brilliant and thanking them for educating him.

"Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America ... When things go bad, Black people know that it's worse for them," he said.

"Do yourself a favor, if you truly want to know what to do or how to do it? Or maybe the best way or the most equitable way? Talk to Black women — they're a lot of the reason why I'm here and so I'm grateful to them," he said. "I'm grateful to every single one of you."

The host also reflected on when he first took over for longtime host Jon Stewart, and it was hard to fill the in-studio audience. "There were empty seats and then I look at this now, I don't take it for granted ever," he told the crowd.

He not only thanked the viewers, but also "everyone who's had an opinion," even critics.

"I wanna say I appreciate those people," Noah said. "Even the people who hate-watch, you still pulled up the ratings so thank you, I'm eternally grateful to you."

"The Daily Show" is a satirical politics and current events program on Comedy Central, during which the host and correspondents deliver the news, often with humor. Comedy Central, like CBS News, is part of Paramount Global.

Noah also brought out several correspondents for his last show, including Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., and Dulcé Sloan.

The show has earned six Emmy nominations and one win since Noah took over as host.

The South African born comedian announced earlier this year he would be leaving the show, saying "I realized, after the seven years, my time is up."

No replacement host has been announced.