Trenton Police Department investigated for possible civil rights violations

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Trenton Police Department for possible civil rights violations.

DOJ attorneys say their investigation will focus on whether Trenton police officers used excessive force and whether they unlawfully stopped and searched people.

The government specifically said it'll look into whether officers used unnecessary force on people who were complying with orders and bystanders who were watching police activity.

"These allegations are serious and credible and our investigation will seek to establish whether these allegations are true, and whether the Trenton Police Department is engaged in a pattern or practice of violations of the constitution," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora released a statement saying he's instructed all levels of city government to cooperate with the investigation.

"I was informed by the U.S. Attorney's Office this morning that his office will be conducting a civil pattern and practice investigation of the Trenton Police Department. I've instructed all levels of City government to fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney's Office and its investigation. My administration knows all-too-well the difficulty and danger police officers face on a daily basis. We thank and support the overwhelming majority of officers at the city, county, and state level who do the right things every day to keep Trentonians safe. These officers have been instrumental in taking guns off the streets and preventing senseless acts of violence. In the past few months, over 214 firearms, 2,868 grams of crack-cocaine, and 26,066 decks of heroin, and $133,722 dollars were seized from drug and firearm traffickers. But we also recognize that the community's trust in our police force is critical. If any members of law enforcement violate the public trust or act in contravention of our state and federal laws, they should and must be held accountable."