Brooklyn man arrested for animal cruelty after officers found 14 malnourished dogs in basement

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man was arrested after police officers found more than a dozen malnourished dogs in his basement.

Travis Cole, 24, faces several animal cruelty charges, including for alleged torture, neglect and poisoning, police said on Saturday.

While investigating an animal cruelty job this week, the @NYPD83Pct Field Intelligence Team observed a visible cloud of smoke with a strong odor. Upon further investigation, 14 dogs were found malnourished & deprived. An arrest was made & the dogs were brought to the @ASPCA pic.twitter.com/WBYCl7pfPo — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 6, 2022

According to the NYPD, officers were investigating possible animal cruelty at 77 Jefferson Street back on August 2.

The officers reportedly noticed "a visible cloud of smoke" and "a strong odor" coming from the basement, where they eventually found 14 malnourished dogs.

The dogs were taken to the ASPCA.