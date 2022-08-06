Watch CBS News
Crime

Brooklyn man arrested for animal cruelty after officers found 14 malnourished dogs in basement

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn man was arrested after police officers found more than a dozen malnourished dogs in his basement. 

Travis Cole, 24, faces several animal cruelty charges, including for alleged torture, neglect and poisoning, police said on Saturday. 

According to the NYPD, officers were investigating possible animal cruelty at 77 Jefferson Street back on August 2. 

The officers reportedly noticed "a visible cloud of smoke" and "a strong odor" coming from the basement, where they eventually found 14 malnourished dogs. 

The dogs were taken to the ASPCA. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 2:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.