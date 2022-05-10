Watch CBS News
Travelers on Lufthansa flight out of JFK allege antisemitism after mask spat

By CBSNewYork Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Claims of antisemitism have been made by travelers on a Lufthansa flight that originated out of John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Reports, including one from the organization Agudath Israel of America, said more than 100 Jewish passengers were not allowed to go on a connecting flight from Frankfort to Budapest due to a mask dispute.

People on the flight last Wednesday claim several Orthodox Jews refused to wear a mask, which the airlines still requires. But instead of just punishing those men, the airline allegedly didn't allow any visibly Jewish person to continue their journey.

Lufthansa Airlines still requires masks on its flights.

In a statement, the airline apologized and said it is investigating, adding it "regrets the circumstances surrounding the event" and that the decision "resulted from multiple incidents of non-compliance, including not wearing masks."

Lufthansa said it has zero tolerance for racism, antisemitism and discrimination of any type.

