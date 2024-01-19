Travel advisories, bridge and tunnel lane closures in effect beginning Friday

Crews preparing for more snow, ice across New Jersey

NEW YORK - The Port Authority announced Friday that multiple lane closures and service changes will be in effect over the next week.

Beginning Friday, travelers should allow for extra time when using the agency's facilities or traveling to area airports.

Here's the latest information on closures and service changes from the Port Authority:

Bridge & tunnel lane closures

George Washington Bridge:

From 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, one westbound lane on the upper level Trans-Manhattan Expressway will be closed.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, all eastbound lanes on the lower level will be closed. New York-bound motorists can use the upper level.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, one westbound lane on the upper level departing the bridge will be closed.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, all westbound lanes on the lower level will be closed. New Jersey-bound motorists can use the upper level.

Holland Tunnel:

From 11:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, to 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, the New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will be closed due to ongoing Superstorm Sandy-related repairs. The New York-bound tube remains open during work.

From 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, to 5:30 a.m. the following morning, and on multiple overnights through 2025, the New Jersey-bound tube of the Holland Tunnel will be closed due to ongoing Superstorm Sandy-related repairs. The New York-bound tube remains open during work in the New Jersey-bound tube. For more information on this critical repair project, click here.

From Sunday, Jan. 21, through Thursday, Jan. 25, from 11 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning, one eastbound lane will be closed.

Lincoln Tunnel:

On Saturday, Jan. 20, from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., the south tube will be closed. New York-bound traffic in the center tube and New Jersey-bound traffic in the north tube will not be affected.

On Monday, Jan. 22, from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m., the south tube will be closed. New York-bound traffic in the center tube and New Jersey-bound traffic in the north tube will not be affected.

From 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, the north tube will be closed. New Jersey-bound traffic will be redirected to the center tube. New York-bound traffic in the south tube will not be affected. Vehicles approaching from 10th Avenue must use the right lane on 40th Street for tunnel access to New Jersey.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, and again on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 11 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning, the center tube will be closed. New York-bound traffic in the south tube and New Jersey-bound traffic in the north tube will not be affected.

Bayonne Bridge:

On Monday, Jan. 22, and again on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, one northbound right lane and one southbound right lane will be closed simultaneously.

Goethals Bridge:

On Monday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., one eastbound right lane will be closed.

Airports and Airtrain

AirTrain JFK Terminal 1 station is closed for ongoing redevelopment work at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Free shuttle buses from terminals 4 and 8 provide alternate service. Transfer between AirTrain JFK and free shuttle buses at AirTrain JFK's Terminal 8 station at all hours. From 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day, additional free shuttle bus service is available from Terminal 4. Customer service agents are available to assist. Customers should check here for the latest information regarding AirTrain JFK service to Terminal 1

Through July 2024, outside John F. Kennedy International Airport, the eastbound right lane of North Boundary Road is closed between the FedEx driveway and North Hangar Road due to construction. Follow detour signage for access to the pedestrian walkway and relocated bus shelter.

Until further notice, the for-hire vehicle pick-up location at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 5 will be relocated to Terminal 7's Orange Garage roof due to airport redevelopment construction. Passengers seeking for-hire vehicle service from Terminal 5 should take AirTrain JFK to Terminal 7 for the Orange Garage. Passengers arriving to Terminal 5 will continue to be dropped off at the Terminal 5 frontage. Signage has been installed to direct passengers to pick-up locations. More details can be found here.

Until further notice, the taxi stand at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 5 has been relocated to the ground level of Terminal 5's Yellow Parking Garage. Passengers seeking taxi transportation from Terminal 5 are directed to the Yellow Garage via the skywalk on the fifth floor, where passengers may access the new taxi stand using elevators or stairs. Wayfinding signage has been installed along the pedestrian route.

Until further notice, parking on level 1 of John F. Kennedy International Airport's Yellow Parking Lot at Terminal 5 is now dedicated for individuals with special needs or disabilities. For customer assistance, parking attendants are available on level 1. All other vehicles must park on levels 2 to 6. Premium Reserved Parking is available on level 5, which is easily accessible to Terminal 5 via the pedestrian skywalk. Electric vehicle charging is available on level 2. Plan ahead by checking parking availability and booking a parking spot in advance.

As a reminder, all rental car companies serving Newark Liberty International Airport now operate out of the new consolidated rental car center that is co-located within the Parking A garage on levels 1 through 3. All rental transactions, including returns, take place at the new center. The facility is connected to Newark Liberty's terminals B and C via AirTrain Newark, with a direct connection to the new Terminal A via a pedestrian bridge. Passengers exiting the Terminal A can walk across the bridge to arrive on level two of the rental car facility. Drivers should follow "Rental Car Return" roadway signage. For more information, click here.

As a reminder, peak period parking rates are now in effect at John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International and LaGuardia airports. To manage on-airport parking demand, the Port Authority is urgently calling on air travelers to use mass transit and to pre-book parking spaces if they plan to travel to the airport by private car. Travelers who do not pre-book will be charged a peak period drive-up surcharge and may not be able to find a parking spot at the airport. To avoid paying a higher parking rate and guarantee a parking spot, travelers parking for longer than three hours are strongly encouraged to pre-book parking at least 24 hours in advance. For more information on the updated rates and how to guarantee a parking spot, click here.

LaGuardia Link Q70 bus service is fare free year-round to encourage the use of public transit to and from LaGuardia Airport, as announced in April 2022 by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. For information on how to get to the airport via public transit, visit the MTA's page on travel to LaGuardia Airport.

PATH