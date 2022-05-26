Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visiting New Jersey to discuss new infrastructure law

NEWARK, N.J. -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in New Jersey today to talk about infrastructure.

He is expected to join up with Congressman Josh Gottheimer at the Port of Newark to discuss the impact the new bipartisan infrastructure law will have on New Jersey.

Buttigieg will also address U.S. supply chain issues.

Later this afternoon, he will meet up with Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill for a town hall meeting at the County College of Morris in Randolph.