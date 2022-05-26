Watch CBS News
Local News

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visiting New Jersey to discuss new infrastructure law

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Buttigieg visits New Jersey to discuss infrastructure
Buttigieg visits New Jersey to discuss infrastructure 00:27

NEWARK, N.J. -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in New Jersey today to talk about infrastructure. 

He is expected to join up with Congressman Josh Gottheimer at the Port of Newark to discuss the impact the new bipartisan infrastructure law will have on New Jersey. 

Buttigieg will also address U.S. supply chain issues. 

Later this afternoon, he will meet up with Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill for a town hall meeting at the County College of Morris in Randolph. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 26, 2022 / 7:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.