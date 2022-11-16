Gov. Kathy Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in New York
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.
It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.
The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
