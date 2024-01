Transformer fire knocks out power in Woodside, Queens

Transformer fire knocks out power in Woodside, Queens

Transformer fire knocks out power in Woodside, Queens

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of customers lost power overnight in Queens.

Con Edison said a transformer exploded and knocked out power in the Woodside area.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at 58th Street and Laurel Hill Boulevard.

As of 6:15 a.m., Con Ed reported 581 customers still without power.