Watch CBS News
Local News

Trader Joe's wine store in Union Square abruptly closed days before employees' planned union election

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Trader Joe's closes Union Square wine store
Trader Joe's closes Union Square wine store 00:35

NEW YORK -- A Trader Joe's wine store in Union Square was abruptly closed just days before its 30 employees were planning to call a union election.

The grocery chain shuttered the location on Aug. 11. Workers say they found out that day.

Trader Joe's denies the closure was union-related, saying the store was underperforming and that the company is searching for another location.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union said it's prepared to pursue charges.

Trader Joe's said workers will be paid through Aug. 28 and will be able to apply for other jobs at the company's 16 other New York City locations.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 8:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.