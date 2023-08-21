Trader Joe's recalls vegan crackers because they could contain metal

Trader Joe's crackers possibly tainted with metal Trader Joe's recalls multigrain crackers that may be contaminated with metal 00:23

Trader Joe's has issued another food product recall over concerns that it could contain a foreign material.

The grocery chain recalled batches of its "Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds" after its supplier said the snacks may contain metal. The product under recall has best "used by dates" between 3/01/24 – 03/05/24," Trader Joe's said.

Trader Joe's is urging anyone who has purchased the crackers not to eat them. Consumers can return the crackers to any store for a full refund.

Batches of the grocer's vegan crackers may contain metal. Trader Joe's

No injuries associated with the crackers have been reported, according to Trader Joe's. The product is no longer for sale, while remaining batches have been destroyed, the retailer added.

The recall marks the fourth in recent weeks for Trader Joe's. Last month, it recalled a falafel product over concerns it could contain rocks, broccoli cheddar soup over potential contamination by insects and two varieties of cookies that could also contain rocks.

In a statement on its website, Trader Joe's said it is in close contact with its vendors and likes to "err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues."

"We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality," Trader Joe's said.

Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.