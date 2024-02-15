Tourist stabbed in the neck in unprovoked attack at Queens subway station, police say

NEW YORK - Police say a tourist was stabbed in the neck Thursday during an unprovoked attack in the subway in Queens.

The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

A police source said the victim is from Brazil.

The stabbing happened about 10:30 a.m. in Long Island City on the platform of the Queens Plaza station.

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a black coat and ski mask, took off running.

