Watch CBS News
Crime

Tourist stabbed in the neck in unprovoked attack at Queens subway station, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Tourist stabbed in Queens subway station
Tourist stabbed in Queens subway station 00:22

NEW YORK - Police say a tourist was stabbed in the neck Thursday during an unprovoked attack in the subway in Queens. 

The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital and is said to be in stable condition. 

A police source said the victim is from Brazil. 

The stabbing happened about 10:30 a.m. in Long Island City on the platform of the Queens Plaza station. 

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a black coat and ski mask, took off running. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 5:25 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.