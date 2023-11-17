Top 3 most popular artificial intelligence scams and how to avoid them
NEW YORK -- There's a lot about artificial intelligence that makes life easier, like "Alexa" and autocorrect, but AI is also a tool for scammers.
Sree Sreenivasan, tech expert and co-founder of the digital media agency Digimentors, told CBS New York's Cindy Hsu about three of the most popular AI scams:
- Cloned voices of loved ones
- "Deepfake" photos or videos
- Real-looking, personalized emails
Hsu sent Sreenivasan a one-minute snippet of her reading a book, and he cloned her voice into a complete fake.
"It takes your audio and then allows me to put it on any text, so that you are saying anything I want you to say. In this case, it was you reading or talking about the Gettysburg Address," he explained.
So how can you protect yourself from getting scammed?
- Create a safe word (a word that everyone in the family knows and asks for in any emergency)
- Hang up and call them back
- Be skeptical -- anything that's too good to be true or too bad to be true usually is
See more of Sreenivasan's insight on artificial intelligence here.
