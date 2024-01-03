CBS2

Tony Sadiku joined CBS New York's First Alert Weather Team in December 2023.

Prior to joining WCBS, Tony worked at the FOX affiliate in Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida and the ABC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As a meteorologist, Tony has guided viewers through hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires, winter weather, even an earthquake. He flew with Hurricane Hunters into Dorian while it was a borderline Category 5 storm battering the Bahamas. His documentary on that storm and its impact in the hardest hit areas received an Emmy nomination.

While Tony enjoys the thrill of extreme weather, he is passionate about keeping people safe, making complex science easy to understand, and sharing impactful stories.

Tony is an alum of the University of Florida and holds a master's degree in meteorology from Mississippi State University. He has earned both the AMS and NWA Seal of Approvals.

In his spare time, Tony teaches meteorology as an adjunct professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He also enjoys volunteering in the community and being active. He's a certified personal trainer and has led countless workout classes over the years.

Have a story idea or want to say hello? You can contact Tony on Twitter/X, Instagram or email.