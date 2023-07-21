Tony Bennett remembered by stars, fans and the organizations he helped

Grammy-winning singer Tony Bennett dies at 96 Tony Bennett, Grammy-winning singer, dies at 96 05:03

Singer Tony Bennett died in New York City on Friday at the age of 96. As the news of his death spread around the world, fans remembered the crooner, who won 19 Grammys and recorded 60 studio albums during his seven-decade career – and also helped bring the arts to others.

Fellow music superstar Elton John shared an image of himself and Bennett on Instagram, writing: "So sad to hear of Tony's passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He's irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family."

Bennett is survived by his third wife, Susan, and four children: Danny, who served as his manager; Dae, a music producer and engineer; Johanna; and Antonia, a singer. He also had nine grandchildren.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," which airs on CBS, shared a clip of Bennett performing on the show. "Forever applauding you, Tony. We'll miss you," the Instagram caption reads.

Former "Today Show" host Katie Couric shared a video of Bennett performing on the morning news show.

"Tony Bennett was a special person in every way," she wrote on Instagram. "He and I became good friends over the years and I had the privilege of interviewing him on a number of occasions." She remembered Bennett for his "warmth, kindness, and compassion."

It wasn't just celebrities and media personalities remembering Bennett – politicians also shared their experiences with the star.

"To Tony Bennett, a true son of Queens whose music reminded us of so many of the good things in life: Thank you. We'll miss you. We're praying for you and your family," tweeted Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Bennett, whose full name Anthony Dominick Benedetto, was born on Aug. 3, 1926, on Long Island, and was raised in Astoria, Queens.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also remembered Bennett on Twitter.

"A working class kid from Queens, Tony Bennett sang our song to the world. Don't let the lyrics fool you – he left [his] heart right here in New York City. May he rest in peace," he wrote, referring to Bennett's signature song "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

"A true talent, a true gentleman, and a true friend. We'll miss you, Tony, and thanks for all the memories," former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote on Instagram.

Bennett, who had Alzheimer's disease, was also remembered by the Alzheimer's Association, which thanked him for "using his amazing voice" to raise awareness about the disease. Bennett was diagnosed in 2016, but didn't reveal the diagnosis until 2021.

After his diagnosis, Bennett's son and manager, Danny, arranged a final performance for Bennett and Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in 2021. Bennett and Gaga had released two albums together, and were close friends.

Radio City Music Hall posted about the icon's death on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of music icon Tony Bennett. Thank you for all the history and memories you made with us," the Instagram post reads.

During his long career, Bennett also founded Exploring the Arts, a nonprofit that brought arts education to New York City schools, including the Frank Sinatra School, which Bennett and his wife founded in Astoria.

"Tony envsioned a world where all young people experience the transformative power of the arts," the nonprofit posted on Instagram. "Tony, with his beloved wife Susan, worked tirelessly to realize that vision when they founded Frank Sinatra School of the Arts and Exploring the Arts."

They called Bennett their "north star" and said his "influence has left an indelible mark on our students, families, schools, staff and communities."

Nancy Sinatra called Bennett "one of the most splendid people who ever lived."

Even Central Park remembered Bennett, who has a commemorative plaque on a bench in honor of his 95th birthday in 2021. "Tony was an incredible friend to the Park, where he loved painting wildlife and foliage scenes later in his life," the tweet reads.