Tony Awards' "Meet the Nominees" event held in person for the first time in 2 years

NEW YORK -- The Tony Awards held their "Meet the Nominees" event in person for the first time in two years on Thursday.

Throughout the day, Tony-nominated cast members and creatives, from playwrights to orchestrators, had the chance to discuss their performances.

Comedian Billy Crystal is up for two Tony Awards for the new musical "Mr. Saturday Night." He's nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical and Best Book of a Musical along with co-writers Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel.

"To be back in a musical at the age of 74, to make my musical comedy debut, the audiences have been phenomenal. It's still the greatest thrill ever just to be out there every night of the week," Crystal said.

Actor Jesse Williams is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for the revival of "Take Me Out."

"It's a big challenge, and I respect it, you know? I respect the community. I respect the stage. I respect the storytelling," Williams said. "It's already been done before. It's already won Best Play. There's a high level of expectation."

The Tony Awards are on Sunday, June 12. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on Paramount+, and the awards ceremony starts at 8 p.m. on CBS2.