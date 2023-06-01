Watch CBS News
Tony Awards: Meet the nominees, Wendell Pierce

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Actor Wendell Pierce is Tony-nominated for his role as "Willy Loman" in Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman."  

For the first time, the recent Broadway revival featured a Black family as the Lomans.  

Pierce sat down with CBS2's Dana Tyler to talk about his nomination and starring in the American classic play.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 1:04 PM

