Tony Awards: Meet the nominees, Wendell Pierce
NEW YORK - Actor Wendell Pierce is Tony-nominated for his role as "Willy Loman" in Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman."
For the first time, the recent Broadway revival featured a Black family as the Lomans.
Pierce sat down with CBS2's Dana Tyler to talk about his nomination and starring in the American classic play.
Check out their discussion in the video above.
