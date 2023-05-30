Watch CBS News
Tony Award nominee David Zayas talks about returning to the theater in "Cost of Living"

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- David Zayas is nominated for a Tony Award for his featured acting role in "Cost of Living." 

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play written by Martyna Majok follows two caregivers and how their paths cross. 

Zayas, who frequently appears on television and in films, talks about returning to the stage in an ensemble play.

Watch the Tony Awards on CBS2 at 7 p.m. on June 11.  

May 30, 2023

