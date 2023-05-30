Tony Award nominee David Zayas talks about returning to the theater in "Cost of Living"

NEW YORK -- David Zayas is nominated for a Tony Award for his featured acting role in "Cost of Living."

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play written by Martyna Majok follows two caregivers and how their paths cross.

Zayas, who frequently appears on television and in films, talks about returning to the stage in an ensemble play.

