3 killed in crash involving tow truck in Toms River

3 killed in serious crash in Toms River overnight

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- Three people died in a serious accident in Toms River early Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive just after midnight.

Police say a tow truck collided with another car.

The victims' names have not yet been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is the 18th fatal crash in Toms River since the beginning of 2020.