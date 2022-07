Pair of cows spotted roaming through yards in Toms River, N.J.

Pair of cows spotted roaming through yards in Toms River, N.J.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- A pair of cows were spotted moving through yards in Toms River on Friday morning.

The Lakewood Scoop posted videos showing the black-and-white cows around Cox Cro Road.

Police were called.

It's unknown where the cows came from or if they were wrangled.