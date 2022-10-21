Caught on camera: Home invasion suspects steal car keys from Toms River home

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- Chilling video shows the suspects wanted in connection to two New Jersey home invasions.

Toms River Police say just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, three men entered a home on Hickory Street, eventually finding keys to the homeowner's BMW and stealing it.

Police say the suspects were involved in a similar case about an hour later when a woman woke up to someone standing over her bed. She startled the suspects, and they ran.

In both cases, the suspects got in through unlocked first-floor windows.

Police are still looking for them.