Police: 18-year-old dies after hole in sand collapses on Toms River beach

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- An 18-year-old man died after becoming trapped in a hole in the sand on a New Jersey beach Tuesday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in Toms River.

Police say the 18-year-old and his 17-year-old sister were reportedly digging a large hole on the beach near Seaview Road when it collapsed, trapping both of them.

Multiple emergency crews were sent to the scene.

The 17-year-old girl was rescued, but her brother did not survive.

Police say the siblings were visiting from another state with their family.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 8:35 PM

