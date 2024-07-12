Broad-daylight shooting at NYC's Tompkins Square Park leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NEW YORK - Two men were shot, one fatally, at New York City's popular Tompkins Square Park in the East Village Friday morning.

Police are searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. near East 7th Street. Sources say the two victims, 74 and 44, were shot in the back.

Police said the 74-year-old succumbed to his injuries. The 44-year-old is in stable condition.

The gunman took off running. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, mask, and white gloves.

Police sources say they believe the shooting was drug-related.

"Most of the time I feel like I'm safe, but when I see things like this I have to second guess it. You always have to be mindful of your surroundings," Lower East Side resident Susan O'Neil said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.