New Queens middle school named after 1969 Amazin' Mets star Tommie Agee

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams was on hand for the opening of a new middle school in Queens on Friday.

The East Elmhurst school is named after Tommie Agee, the late member of the legendary 1969 Amazin' Mets team.

"He was dedicated to this area, he loved the people in the area, and suddenly, you have loved him back by giving him this honor," former Met Cleon Jones said.

"When these children walk through the door, they shouldn't just see the name Tommie Agee. Part of the lesson plan should be, let me tell you who he is and what he represents and why each one of those students have a Tommie Agee inside them," Adams said.

The mayor presented Agee's widow and daughter with a proclamation declaring Friday Tommie Agee Day.