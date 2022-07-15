Older adults show pandemic progress in "Together Apart" show in East Harlem

NEW YORK - Art of all kinds is on display at a unique exhibit highlighting older artists. The "Together Apart" show demonstrates how the artists found an outlet in each other.

Throughout the week, older adults are hard at work at the Carter Burden Network's Covello Center in East Harlem. From Chinese paper cutting to ceramics, printmaking to quilting, the Making Art Work program provides one of the most comprehensive arts experiences for seniors in the city, serving more than 6,000 people each year.

Their creations come to life at the exhibit, which opened Thursday at El Barrio's Artspace PS 109.

"I'm a closet artist, and this is one of my first times that exposing my stuff," said Alexandra Coleman, who put her jewelry and quilts in the show.

The Together Apart exhibit combines a collection of pandemic-era pieces, made during classes led by instructors over Zoom.

"I feel so gratified when I look at people that are like admiring their work and also like selling their work, some of them," said curator and ceramics instructor Olivia Beens. "It's fabulous."

"The teachers make us feel like we're part of a big family," added printmaking artist Arlene Pineda.

New York City reports one in three older adults live alone, making these connections even more important.

"It's all kind of keep learning, keep moving, you know, keep doing things," said Pineda. "We created a community of how to produce art at home with the things we had."

Coleman's quilt was once a family member's forgotten pair of jeans.

"I cut the legs and I made 25 squares," Coleman said, "and each week I would start a different thing."

The creatively and nimbleness required to create these works rejuvenates the mind, giving these older New Yorkers hope for many healthy years ahead, together.

Together Apart lasts through July 27 at El Barrio's Artspace PS 109 in East Harlem.

