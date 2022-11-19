Toddler with rare growth disorder will enjoy first Thanksgiving at home

Toddler with rare disorder will enjoy first Thanksgiving at home

Toddler with rare disorder will enjoy first Thanksgiving at home

Toddler with rare disorder will enjoy first Thanksgiving at home

NEW YORK -- A toddler in Westchester who was diagnosed with a rare growth disorder will get to enjoy Thanksgiving for the first time at home with her family.

Thirteen-month-old Ava Grace is enjoying food by mouth for the very first time.

Ava was born prematurely in respiratory distress. Doctors later found out she had an enlarged tongue obstructing her breathing and limiting her ability to eat by mouth.

In February, Ava was admitted to Blythedale Children's Hospital, where she received intensive therapy.

"The services at Blythedale have been instrumental in getting her to this point," Ava's dad said.

"She's a fighter and she really, she's worked for everything. This poor kid has been through so much," Ava's mom said.

Ava is able to eat puréed foods and will enjoy some turkey and mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving.