American tourist from Long Island died in Greece, his family says

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - An American tourist who died in Greece has been identified as a Long Island resident. 

The body of Toby Sheets, a Floral Park resident, was found on a beach on the Greek island of Mathraki Sunday, his family told CBS News. 

Sheets disappeared June 11 at a cafe on the small, heavily wooded island, which has a rocky coastline and a few restaurants. It's located about 45 minutes off the coast of Corfu.  

An autopsy is expected to determine his cause of death. 

Sheets reportedly worked as a horse trainer at Belmont Park. His father told CBS News Sheets was "a very hard worker and he was doing what he loved, training horses" and "will be dearly missed." 

Sheets, 55, was a native of Arkansas. He was one of six tourists who have died or gone missing in Greece since June 5 during a string of heat waves there. Temperatures have risen to 109 degrees Fahrenheit in Athens.

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 11:45 AM EDT

