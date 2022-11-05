Façade partially collapses at Crown Heights apartment building

Façade collapses at complex in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Façade collapses at complex in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Façade collapses at complex in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- There was a partial building collapse in Brooklyn on Friday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.

A section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.