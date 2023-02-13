Tinton Falls, N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

TINTON FALLS, N.J. -- A popular Italian restaurant in New Jersey will be saying no to children under the age of 10, banning them from the restaurant starting early next month.

Family style dining usually means, sure, bring the kids.

But not if they're under 10 years old at Nettie's House of Spaghetti, a Tinton Falls hotspot since it opened in 2018.

In a Facebook post the owners wrote: "Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it's time to take control of the situation."

Some parents say banning kids could be a recipe for disaster, predicting the restaurant will lose business.

"Moms and dads like to go out, too, and sometimes they don't have sitters and they want to have their kids with them," said Jeannie Sammarco of Hazlet.

"I'd be annoyed with that if I had a child that is 9 and younger," said Evan Christopoulos of Tinton Falls.

"I think that's wrong. They will lose a lot of customers who have families," said Craig Grinberg of Manalapan.

"It's a tough call," added Nina Gallagher of Tinton Falls.

But others, including Gallagher, say Nettie's might benefit, perhaps attracting diners who appreciate a more adult setting.

"A fancy restaurant for a romantic dinner, whatever in the evenings, I think kids under 10 not the best idea," Gallagher said.

Paulo Palumbo, the manager at nearby Attilio's Pizza, said in his place, kids are always welcome.

"I think you have to be open for everybody," Palumbo said. "I don't think they have a right from one side because it's a public place."

The rule goes into effect at Nettie's on March 8. Other restaurants have done this in the past.

Several years ago, a restaurant in Houston, Texas, made it a rule that no kids younger than 8 are allowed after 7 p.m. Several California eateries have similar rules, including a burger place that banned patrons under 18, after owners said teenagers caused too much damage.

CBS2 reached out to the owners of Nettie's House of Spaghetti requesting an interview, but did not hear back.

Some legal experts say it is up to a restaurant owner whether they want to ban young children, adding while it won't cost them their license, it may cost them customers.