Timothy Cardinal Dolan celebrates graduating Catholic high school seniors

NEW YORK -- Timothy Cardinal Dolan celebrated graduating Catholic high school seniors Wednesday.

Dolan held his annual mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Nearly 2,000 graduating seniors from 22 high schools across the Archdiocese of New York attended.

In his homily, Dolan recognized their accomplishments and blessings of this year's graduating classes.

April 26, 2023

