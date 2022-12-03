Timothy Cardinal Dolan joins volunteers for Catholic Charities winter clothing giveaway

NEW YORK -- Timothy Cardinal Dolan helped host a holiday shopping spree Saturday.

He joined other volunteers for Catholic Charities' annual St. Nicholas Project.

A boutique filled with an assortment of winter clothing was set up at the Church of Our Savior in Manhattan. Volunteers served as personal shoppers for families in need.

"This is the Christmas spirit. Christmas spirit isn't buying, Christmas spirit is giving," Dolan said.

Catholic Charities says this year, volunteers shopped for about 125 families.