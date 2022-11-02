Watch CBS News
Local News

Timothy Cardinal Dolan blesses animals taking part in Radio City Christmas Spectacular

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Cardinal Dolan blesses animals for Christmas Spectacular
Cardinal Dolan blesses animals for Christmas Spectacular 00:41

NEW YORK -- There was a special blessing for the animals taking center stage Wednesday at Radio City Music Hall's annual Christmas Spectacular.

The sheep, camel, and donkey appearing in the show's nativity scene were blessed by Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

Some of the Rockettes were also there, outside Radio City.

The animals arrived Wednesday for the first day of rehearsals for this year's show.

"The heart of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall is a live nativity scene, so, you know, I often sort of cry that we are missing the real meaning of Christmas. But we are not at Radio City," Dolan said.

The living nativity scene has been part of the Christmas show since it first began in 1933.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 12:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.