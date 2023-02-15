Watch CBS News
Fashion designer Christian Siriano officiates Valentine's Day weddings in Times Square

Couples get married, engaged in Times Square for Valentine's Day
Couples get married, engaged in Times Square for Valentine's Day 00:24

NEW YORK -- Love took center stage in Times Square for Valentine's Day.

Two couples got married and two couples got engaged at the Crossroads of the World.

The weddings were officiated by a surprise guest -- fashion designer Christian Siriano.

The fun continues Tuesday night as people are able to renew their vows on the popular and appropriately colored red steps in Duffy Square.

