Times Square filled with song and prayer for Ukraine

NEW YORK -- Many gathered in Times Square on Saturday to join their voices in song and prayer, hoping to draw attention to the latest wave of missile strikes in Ukraine and the need for humanitarian help.

Christmas carols and kinship brought some calm to the worried mind of Vitaly Kuzmin, a Ukrainian native who lives in Bay Ridge. He spent part of his Saturday in Times Square, where dozens prayed for peace.

Kuzmin read a quote from Pope Francis to the crowd: "Peace must be built, and like any construction, it requires effort collaboration, patience."

"I stand with Pope Francis and his calling for what he calls a prophecy of peace," Kuzmin told CBS2's Dave Carlin. "We do everything we can to support the people who are suffering ... We demand justice."

"We need unity all over. I can't wait for the war be over," Hamden, Connecticut, resident Karen Lee said.

Through song, prayer and heightened awareness, people in Times Square were keeping the faith that peace becomes reality.

"I think reminding the world that it's not over is very important and actually the worst is still to come," Ukrainian native Elena Bovay said.

Bovay insists the world needs to pay attention.

"My parents lost their house. They were in Bucha, so they now resettled in France. My friends are still there. I'm pretty worried about them," she said.

"The world is helping, but we're not sure if it's enough," Bay Ridge resident Denys Dlaboha said. "Here we are heading into almost a year ... I knew that the Ukrainians are going to stand up against them. Our country, Ukraine, means everything."

Ukraine needs lifelines on many fronts, they say -- aid, ranging from the military and humanitarian kinds, to spiritual support.