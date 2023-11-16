15-year-old boy stabbed in neck in Times Square, police say
NEW YORK -- Police say a teenager was seriously injured in a stabbing in Times Square on Thursday.
It happened just before 9 p.m. on West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.
Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck after a possible dispute with a street vendor.
The suspect took off from the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to survive.
