15-year-old boy stabbed in neck in Times Square, police say

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a teenager was seriously injured in a stabbing in Times Square on Thursday.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck after a possible dispute with a street vendor.

The suspect took off from the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to survive.

November 16, 2023

