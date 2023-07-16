Police: Man stabbed in chest at Times Square subway station
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect after a subway stabbing in Midtown.
It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday at the Times Square station on the 1/2/3 lines.
Police say a 51-year-old man was stabbed in the chest near the booth of the station.
The suspect then ran off.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police say it's unclear what led up to the attack.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.