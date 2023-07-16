Watch CBS News
Police: Man stabbed in chest at Times Square subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man injured in Times Square subway stabbing
Man injured in Times Square subway stabbing 00:20

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect after a subway stabbing in Midtown.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday at the Times Square station on the 1/2/3 lines.

Police say a 51-year-old man was stabbed in the chest near the booth of the station.

The suspect then ran off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police say it's unclear what led up to the attack.

