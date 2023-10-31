Police: 5 in custody after shooting in Times Square
NEW YORK -- There was a shooting in Times Square on Tuesday night.
It happened right in front of Sardi's restaurant on West 44th Street.
Police say a man was shot in the shoulder around 10 p.m.
He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but we're told his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police say they have five suspects in custody.
