Police: 5 in custody after shooting in Times Square

Police: Man shot in shoulder in Times Square

NEW YORK -- There was a shooting in Times Square on Tuesday night.

It happened right in front of Sardi's restaurant on West 44th Street.

Police say a man was shot in the shoulder around 10 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but we're told his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say they have five suspects in custody.