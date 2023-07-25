Striking Hollywood actors gather for large demonstration in Times Square

NEW YORK -- Striking Hollywood actors held their largest demonstration to date in Times Square on Tuesday.

Several well-known actors were on hand for the demonstration, including actor and New York native Steve Buscemi.

He called out the studios, saying the strike is about more than just protecting actors and writers from artificial intelligence.

"We are here because so much is at stake -- fair pay, revenue sharing, health care, retirement funding, a fair casting process, AI protection and fair compensation," Buscemi said.

"We need to come to the table, but we need to come to the table in good faith," said "The Bear" actress Liza Colón-Zayas.

Earlier this month, actors officially hit the picket lines alongside screenwriters, who went on strike in May. It is the first time both unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960.

Paramount Pictures, one of the studios involved in the negotiations, and CBS News and Stations are both part of Paramount Global. Also, some CBS News and Stations staff are SAG-AFTRA or Writers Guild members; though, their contracts are not affected by the strikes.