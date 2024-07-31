Watch CBS News
At least 1 child injured when protester discharges pepper spray in Times Square

NEW YORK – At least one child was injured when a protester discharged pepper spray in Times Square Wednesday, police confirm.

Further details about the incident have not yet been released.

It is not yet known how many people were injured, the severity of the injuries or if anyone was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian protesters gather in Times Square

Earlier in the evening, a former Israel Defense Forces official was scheduled to speak in Times Square at an event being advertised as "A Night to Honor Israel."

The event drew both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators to the area of Seventh Avenue by 46th Street.

The New York City Police Department was prepared for potential protests. The block was barricaded off with patrols at every corner.

