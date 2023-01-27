Times Square installs new no smoking signs after complaints over marijuana odor
NEW YORK -- Times Square officials have installed a series of signs reminding pot-smokers they cannot light up in the Crossroads of the World.
The information campaign gets right to the point, with some signs saying, "Let's be blunt. No smoking in the plazas."
Other signs simply remind people that smoking of any kind is prohibited in the public plaza, which is in accordance with the Smoke Free Air Act.
The signs are the result of many complaints about the odor of marijuana and smoke.
