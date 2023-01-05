Watch CBS News
Local News

Where are the iconic Times Square numerals, and why is the Waterford crystal ball dark?

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2023 numerals in Times Square temporarily removed for construction
2023 numerals in Times Square temporarily removed for construction 00:27

NEW YORK -- Just days into the new year, the iconic Times Square numerals are missing and the Waterford crystal ball is in the dark.

But officials say not to worry.

A spokesperson for the property says even though the 2023 billboard is still lit up, the numbers above the ball have been temporarily removed because of a redevelopment plan at One Times Square.

They will be put back later this year.

The crystal ball will remain with temporary outages due to construction.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 11:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.