Tiger Woods was "sweating profusely" and had bloodshot eyes after Florida car crash, arrest report says

Tiger Woods was "sweating profusely," his eyes were bloodshot and his pupils were "extremely dilated" following a car collision in Florida Friday that led his vehicle to roll over on its side, according to a newly released arrest report. The golf legend was charged with driving under the influence in the aftermath of the crash.

Woods, 50, was taken into custody at around 2 p.m. Friday, when his Land Rover was involved in the crash in the town of Jupiter, authorities said. The sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene made note of the fact that the athlete appeared to be impaired while responding to questions and attempting to complete a series of sobriety tests.

One observed that while Woods spoke to another responding officer, his "movement was lethargic and slow," despite the fact that he seemed alert during the investigation. Woods wore sunglasses at first, and when asked to remove them, revealed that his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," according to the arrest affidavit.

The deputy recalled Woods saying that he had not consumed alcohol that day but had taken "a few" prescription medications. Two pills, later determined to be the painkiller hydrocodone, were found in the pocket of Woods' pants, the report said. Details about his normal prescription regimen were shared with officers but redacted from the affidavit.

Golfer Tiger Woods stands by his overturned vehicle in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, March 27, 2026. Jason Oteri / AP

Woods agreed to undergo a series of field sobriety exercises, not all of which he completed correctly, the report said. During one where he was instructed to follow the moving tip of a pen with his eyes, officers said Woods was unable to keep his head still "and had to be instructed several times" to keep it straight.

During another that was designed to evaluate his coordination, Woods failed to correctly follow all of the directions given to him, according to the affidavit. The exercises involved variations of counting, taking steps and moving his fists in different patterns laid out by the officers.

"Based on my observations of Woods, how he performed the exercises and based on my training, knowledge, and experience, I believed that [Woods'] normal faculties were impaired, and he was unable to safely operate the motor vehicle," wrote one of the responding deputies in the arrest report.

According to the affidavit, Woods was taken into custody and transported to the Martin County Jail without incident. He agreed to an alcohol breath test, which did not signal the presence of alcohol in his system. But Woods refused to submit a urine test, which could have been used to detect substances other than alcohol in his body. He faces an additional charge for refusing the urine test.

The report said Woods had been driving behind a pickup truck that was towing a trailer along with it, and suddenly swerved into the middle of the road once the truck began slowing down to turn into a driveway. Woods told officers that he was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station when the truck slowed down, so he did not notice it, according to the report. Woods also told them he was driving from his house.

No one was injured in the collision. The trailer sustained an estimated $5,000 worth of damages.

The truck driver told a Martin County sheriff's deputy that he and another person helped Woods exit his SUV. Because the driver's side door faced the ground after the car flipped over, Woods had to climb out of the passenger's side instead, according to the affidavit.